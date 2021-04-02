Bobby Baker, age 71 of Newport, passed away Wednesday, March 31, 2021.
He was preceded in death by his wife Sandra Baker, parents Randolph and Evelyn Baker, brothers Randy and Terry Baker, and sister Evelyn Faye Marshall.
He is survived by his daughter Jennifer Lynn (Terry) Dunn of Cookeville, son Brian McMahan (Tammy James) of Parrottsville, grandchildren D.J. James of Indiana and Erin Dunn of Cookeville, brothers Darrell (Katie) Baker of Seymour and Ronnie Baker of Chattanooga, niece Evangeline (Phillip) Ottinger of Newport, and special friends Ben Hicks, Randy Evans, and Rick and Jana Watts.
Graveside Service will be at 11 a.m., Saturday, April 3, 2021 in Union Cemetery with Rev. Tim Grooms officiating. Burial will follow.
Family and friends dropped by Manes Funeral Home to sign the guest register from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, April 2, 2021.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Adult and Teen Challenge of the Upper Cumberland, 200 Freedom Lane, Livingston, TN, 38570.
Per CDC guidelines, please follow safe social distancing and face masks are highly recommended.
Family and friends may sign the guest register online at www.manesfunearlhome.com.
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home.