Atlas M. Campbell, age 86, of Newport passed away Saturday, October 16, 2021.
She was a member of Lincoln Avenue Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband Donald Campbell, parents Lawrence and Bessie Brooks, sisters, Cloyas Brown and Elizabeth Shelton, and brother L.D. Brooks.
She is survived by her daughters Melisa (Tim) Rader of Cleveland, TN, Carla (Bobby) Chambers of Bybee, and Kellye (Kevin) Martin of Parrottsville, grandchildren Courtney Brose, Allison Hindman, Brandon Rader, Kaitlyn Wyatt, and Kaleb Martin, eleven great-grandchildren, and sister-in-law Bea Brooks.
The family would like to say a special “Thank You” to Tennova Convalescent Center and to Smoky Mountain Home Health and Hospice.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m., Tuesday October 19, 2021 at Lincoln Avenue Baptist Church where Rev. Randy Runions officiated.
Burial followed in Union Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers the family request that donations be made to the Lincoln Avenue Baptist Church Handy Man Ministries, 234 Lincoln Ave. Newport, TN 37821 or Alzheimer’s TN in care of Alexa Austin, 363 East Main Street, Newport, TN 37821.
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home.