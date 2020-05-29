Mary Nell Norton, age 78, of Newport, passed away Thursday, May 28, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her parents Cecil and Reecie Brockwell and step-mother Leck Brockwell.
She is survived by her husband of 58 years Bobby Ray Norton, Sr., children Bobby Ray Norton, Jr., Melissa (Danny) Wester, and Chris (Kristie) Norton; grandchildren: Justin, Jordan, Jonathan and Isabella Norton, and Joshua and Katie Wester; brothers Charles (Betty) Brockwell, Lloyd Brockwell, and David (Mary Ellen) Brockwell; sisters Alma Ruth Gilland and Elizabeth White; several great-grandchildren and special friend Tracy Kimbrough.
The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. Saturday, May 30, 2020, at Brown Funeral Home.
Pastor Gary Gass and Brother David Gilland will officiate over the 1:00 p.m. funeral service with burial following in Union Cemetery.
Online condolences may be sent to www.brownfuneralhomenewport.com.
Brown Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Mary Nell Norton.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.