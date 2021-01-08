Joyce Evans, age 83 of Parrottsville, passed away Tuesday, January 5, 2021. She is survived by her son Tim Evans (Sheryl) of Commerce, Georgia, daughters Laura Nease (Randall Stokely) of Parrottsville and Dee (James) Moore of Newport, grandchildren Jonathan Moore, Ashley (Chris) Crum, Buffy (Joe) Worley, Rachael (Dale) Worley, Zachery (Kaitlyn) Nease, Lindsey Evans, Callie Evans, and Abby Evans, and 12 great-grandchildren.
Per request she was cremated.
