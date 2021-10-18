Barbara Freeman, age 80 of Bybee, passed away Monday, October 18, 2021.
She was preceded in death by her husband Gary Freeman, parents Floyd and Daisy Hunter, grandparents Joe and Lillie Simmons who raised her, and grandson Brandon Freeman.
She is survived by her daughters Nadine (Bobby) Hayes, Jennifer (Danny) Buckner, and Crystal Smith all of Bybee, cousin who was raised as a sister Eunice Williams of Newport, grandchildren Adam (Vanessa) Smith of West Virginia, and Andrew (Jennifer) Smith of Newport, six great-grandchildren, aunt Deama Strange of Hartford, and other family and friends.
Funeral Service will be at 7 p.m., Wednesday, October 20, 2021 in the Manes Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Jerry Sutton officiating.
The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Manes Funeral Home prior to the funeral service.
Burial will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, October 21, 2021 in Union Cemetery.
Please practice safe social distancing and face masks are highly recommended.
