Marty Walker, 83, of Newport, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, October 3, 2020.
She was born in Alexander, North Carolina, on May 14, 1937 to the late Riley and Evelyn Bradshaw.
Marty was preceded in death by her husband of 40 years, John L. Walker, sister, Hilda Martin and niece, Lorraine McFalls.
She is survived by her daughters, Doris Shaver, of Greeneville, SC; Donna Dellinger (David) of Del Rio; Kathy Green (James) of Newport. She is also survived by a nephew; Melvin “Buddy” Wyatt as well as several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m., on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at the Perilous Times, 1340 Old Parrottsville Highway, Parrottsville, TN, with Rev. James Green and Larry Jenkins officiating.
A special “Thank You” is sent to Smoky Mountain Home Health and Hospice.
Per CDC please practice safe social distancing and Mask are highly recommended.
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home.