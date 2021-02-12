Miss. Barbara L. Greene

Miss. Barbara Louise Greene, age 77, of Newport, our precious beloved sister and aunt went to be with the Lord, Thursday morning, February 11, 2021.
She was born and raised in Del Rio, Tennessee and graduated from Cocke County High School in 1962.
She was preceded in death by her parents Clifford Greene and Nellie Mae Kanipe Greene; brothers John Greene, Clarence Green, Burnette Greene and Eugene Green and sisters Donna Sue Manning, Des Norwood and Bea Clark.
Survivors include her brother Willie (Robin) Green; sister Marilyn Teaster; brother-in-law Gerald Clark; special nephew DeWayne Green and special great niece Alexis Greene. Additional survivors include many other beloved nieces and nephews.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the Staff at Newport Convalescent Center, Dr. Williams and the Staff of Smoky Mountain Home Health and Hospice and the Staff of Costner-Maloy Funeral Home.
Family and friends will meet at 1:45 p.m. Saturday, February 13, 2021 at Union Cemetery for the 2:00 p.m. graveside service with Pastor Lee Wallace officiating.
In consideration of the health and safety of all those attending services, Costner-Maloy strongly encourages that all CDC guidelines be followed, including the use of face masks.
Funeral arrangements entrusted to Costner-Maloy.