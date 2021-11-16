Sherrill “Sonny” Allen, age 83 of Newport passed away Friday, November 12, 2021.
Sonny served his Country for two years in the U.S. Army.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Lenora Allen; sister, Fern Allen and grandson, Bryan Allen Hartsell.
Survivors include his loving and caring wife, Evalena of 55 years; one son, Jeff Allen of Newport; one daughter, Janet and Terry Hartsell of Newport; two precious granddaughters, Terra Hartsell and Maisie Hazelwood; sister-in-law, Betty Miller and a host of family and friends.
A special Thank you goes to the Smoky Mountain Home Health & Hospice for all their loving care of my precious husband.
I will never forget you all for all the love and kindness shown to our family.
Graveside services were held at 1 p.m. Monday, November 15, 2021 at Shady Grove Cemetery where Rev. Jackie Swanger and Rev. Steve Blanchard officiated. Burial followed.
Family and friends may sign the guest register online at: http://www.manesfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home.