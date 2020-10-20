Tommye Dene Jones, age 82 of Del Rio, passed away Sunday, October 19, 2020.
She was of the Methodist Faith.
She was a lifelong Democrat with strong political opinions.
She was a passionate supporter of Cocke County especially her Del Rio community.
She was preceded in death by her parents Tom Burnett and Erdene Murray Jones.
She is survived by her many cousins and extended family and friends.
A special “Thank You’ is given to Amedisys Home Health, Smoky Mountain Hospice, and caregivers Deborah Gregg, Maggie Shelton, Deb Sutton, Lou Jenkins, and Aundra Burgess.
Graveside Service will be at 2 p.m., Thursday, October 22, 2020 at Union Cemetery with Maurice Shults, Scott Gorrell, and John Wells officiating.
Burial will follow.
Family and friends may drop by the funeral home and sign the guest register throughout the day on Wednesday, October 21, 2020.
Family and friends may sign the guest register online at www.manesfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home.