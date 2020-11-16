Janie Novak

Janie Collura Amato Novak, of Sevierville, received her angel wings on November 10, 2020.
She peacefully went to the arms of Jesus Our Lord.
She was born in Dade City, Florida and lived there most of her life, except a short time up north.
She moved to Sevierville about 30 years ago with her husband Ted.
They lived in Walden Creek and was a member of Walden Creek Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents Angela and Rosalie Collura, her three brothers, one sister, her daughter-in-law and granddaughter. Her former husband Ted Amato, Sr, and her late husband Ted Novak.
She is survived by her daughter, Sandra “Sam” (Rick) Scott, sons, Ted (Cyndi) Amato, Mike (Kim) Amato, step-son, Ted (Peggy) Novak, sisters-in-law, Mary Lindsey and Ann Cherry, grandchildren, Tom (Dawn) Amato, Angela (John) Ketchersid, Jennifer Wilson, Sara Amato and her mother Linda Amato, Chelsea Amato and her husband Anthony, Micky Amato, Denise Scott, Michael Scott and Jason Wilson, thirteen great-grandchildren, one great- great-grandson, many other family members, nieces, nephews, church family’s and great friends and neighbors.
There will be a drive in service at Trinity Baptist Church, Cosby, TN on November 22, 2020 at 2 p.m.
A later memorial will be held at her home church Walden Creek Baptist Church, in Sevierville, TN.
The service will be performed by Pastors Jerry Smith, Josh Spurgeon and grandson, Tom Amato.
In lieu of flowers, you can donate to her home Church of Walden Creek Baptist Church or Trinity Baptist Food Pantry (The Ark).
Family and friends may sign the guest register on line at: www.manesfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home.