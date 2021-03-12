William T. “Bill” Cannon, age 80 of Chestnut Hill, passed away at his home on the evening of Monday, March 8, 2021.
Bill retired from a career at BASF, and worked several years at Wal-Mart.
He was preceded in death by his parents, J.E. Cannon & Pauline Rines Cannon. Survivors include his wife of nearly 45 years, Phyllis McCoig Cannon; children, Vicki (Steve) Locke, Carolyn (Eddie) Northern, and Kimberly (Tony) Clevenger; siblings, Jerry (Margaret) Cannon and Jimmie Lou (Sonny) Taylor; grandchildren, Jessica (Travis) Hopkins, Danielle (Erik) Trent, Nick (Bailee) Northern, & Brad Bivens; and seven great-grandchildren.
The family would like to extend special thanks to the staff of Smoky Mountain Home Health & Hospice and Jabo’s Pharmacy.
Per his request, Mr. Cannon was cremated with no services planned at this time.
Family & friends my offer condolences online at www.brownfuneralhomenewport.com.
Brown Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Bill Cannon.