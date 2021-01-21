James E. Jinks, age 70, of Newport passed away Monday, January 18, 2021 at his home with his family by his side.
He is preceded in death by his mother, Irene Gibson; sisters, Bonnie Autry and Elaine Hicks, brother Wayne Gann; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Bea and Leon Bryant.
He is survived by his wife, Pamela Jinks; children, Amber (Mark) Strange, Matthew Collett, Austin (Chloe) Jinks; siblings, Janie Burnside of Newport, Vanda (Benny) Moore of Morristown, Orvella Norton of Newport, Marie (John Norton) Gibson of Newport, Billy Gibson of Newport, Sandy (Todd) Allen of Newport; Mitzi Gibson of Newport; special aunt; Joan (Ron Coulter) Williams; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Mark and Angela Dyke; nephew, Joshua (Amanda) Dyke; grandchildren, Kylie Devotie, Carson Devotie, Brookelyn Devotie, Alex Strange, Elizabeth (Alyssa) Craig, Keelie Strange, Leland Jinks; great-grandchildren, Connor Pierce and Kayde Strange; special nieces, Tanya Harden and Melina Gann along with several other nieces, nephews and friends.
Friends may call at their convenience Thursday, January 21, 2021 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. in the chapel of Stetzer-Bales Funeral Home.
Funeral services will follow at 11 a.m. with Rev. Jorge Baez and Dr. Steve Brown officiating.
Graveside service will follow at Resthaven Memorial Gardens in Dandridge at 2 p.m.
Arrangements by Stetzer-Bales Funeral Home.