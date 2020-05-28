Mary Sue Dawson, age 87, of Newport, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at Newport Medical Center.
She was preceded in death by her infant sons Vernon and Terry; parents Lizzie and George Hayes, Sr., brother Tommy Hayes, and sisters Mary Jane Brewster, Beulah Ramsey, Betty McAmis, Juanita McAmis, Inez Hayes, and Gladys Buckner.
She is survived by her loving husband of 68 years Reeford (T.J.) Dawson of the home, sisters Pauline Hayes, Anna (John) Pearson, and Irene Rathbone, brothers George (Diana) Hayes and Mack Hayes, special sister-in-law Wanda Dawson, and many nieces and nephews.
A graveside service was held on Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at Fowlers Grove United Methodist Church Cemetery in Bybee with her nephew George McAmis officiating.
