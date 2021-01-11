Mary Alice Heise, 77, formerly of Erwin, North Carolina passed away on January 4, 2021, surrounded by her family, after a battle with ALS.
Mary Alice was born on June 20, 1943 to Iola and Obie McLean in Erwin. Mary Alice went on to graduate from Erwin High School in 1961 as an honor student. After graduating, she went on to serve her country in the Air Force, where she met the love of her life, John E. Heise, Jr. They married in 1964 and were married until John’s passing in 2010.
Mary Alice and John raised two children, Elizabeth Carpenter of Lewis Center, Ohio, and John E. Heise, III.
In addition to raising her family, Mary Alice led a very fulfilling life, having worked for the FBI, the Maryville Tennessee chief of police, and was in corporate Human Resources for Heil Environmental. In their retirement years, she and John operated a successful long-arm quilting business. She also was active in the Episcopal Church.
Mary Alice was predeceased by her husband John and her son John III in 2010, and her brother Lee McLean in 2014. She was survived by her sister Patricia Hollowell (Dennis), sister-in-law Joyce McLean, daughter Elizabeth Carpenter (Tom), and granddaughters Jessica Woody (James) and Alicia Reed and several nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Mary Alice’s name to the ALS Association of Columbus, Ohio at www.ALSOhio.org.