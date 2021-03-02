Kenneth Vardaman Calfee lost his battle with Covid on Sunday, February 28, 2021.
He was a gentle, easy going man who loved God, his family and animals. He was always kind and a friend to all.
Kenneth was a member of the CCHS class of ’59.
He attended ETSU and received his business degree from WSCC.
He was a committee member of the USAR/TARNG-Old Timers.
He served in Company A 1/109th 30th Armored Division-U.S. Army.
He attended FBC Newport where he served as a deacon, taught Sunday School and served on various committees.
He was also a member of the Newport Fire Department Civil Service Board and also a member of AmVets.
He loved to fish and was an avid history buff.
He passed on his love of history to his grandson Jackson Calfee who soaked up all his “Da-dods” military knowledge like a sponge.
He was preceded in death by his parents Vardaman Calfee and Mary Ellen Calfee, brother-in-law Robert Denman Pruitt, and step-granddaughter, Tori Hoover.
He is survived by his wife of 54 years Sandra, son Andy (Jennifer) Calfee of Dandridge, grandson Jackson Calfee, step-great grandson Carson Buie of Dandridge, sister Mary Anne Pruitt of Knoxville, brother-in-law and sister-in-law Wayne and Anne Freeman of Newport, niece Leigh Anne Kickliter (Brett) of Parrottsville, nephews Adam Freeman of Louisville, TN, Col. Mark Pruitt (Tabitha) USAF (retired), and Lance (Mary) Pruitt of Knoxville, and several great-nieces and great-nephews.
Graveside Service will be held on Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at 1 p.m. in Union Cemetery. Burial will follow.
Guest came by Manes Funeral Home and signed the guest register on Tuesday, March 2, 2021 between the hours of 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to Wounded Warriors or the Newport Animal Shelter.
Please practice safe social distancing and face masks are highly recommended.
Family and friends may sign the guest register online at www.manesfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home.