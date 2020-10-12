Helen Faye Proffitt, age 81, of Newport, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on 10/11/2020.
She was born 08/24/1939 to parents Maynard and Doshie Rush of Grainger County Tennessee.
Helen is survived by her loving husband of 61 years, Dan Proffitt, daughter, Kathy Martin ( Michael Martin), and son James Proffitt, 4 grandchildren Taelor Banks (Jason Banks), Victoria May, Grant Proffitt, Tessa Proffitt and one great grandchild, Bodhi Banks.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Maynard and Doshie Rush, sister, Sue Lamb and son, Gary Proffitt.
Helen was a long and faithful member of Unity Baptist Church.
A graveside service will be held on Thursday, October 15 at 3 p.m. for family and friends at Union Cemetery.
Family requests in lieu of flowers to please make donations to the American Diabetes Association.
Per CDC please practice safe social distancing and masks are highly recommended.
Family and friends may sign the guest register on line at www.manesfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home.