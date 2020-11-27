Mrs. Peggy Sue Perez, age 52, of Newport, passed away November 22, 2020 at Greeneville Community Hospital East.
She was preceded in death by her parents James Ernest Styles and Helen Gibson Styles and brother Jeff Styles.
Survivors include her child Luis Antonio Perez of the home; brothers Gary Styles, Jerry Styles, Allen Styles, Charles Styles and sister Michelle Hernandez all of Newport.
Additional survivors include several nieces including special niece Cortney Styles of Newport, nephews, cousins and friends.
Family and friends met at 12:45 p.m. Friday, November 27 at Ray’s Chapel Cemetery for a 1 p.m. graveside service, where Preacher Milburn Shelton performed the service.
Arrangements entrusted to Costner-Maloy.