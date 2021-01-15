“Bobby” Robert Samples, age 76, of Newport, passed away Thursday, January 14, 2021.
He was preceded in death by his wife Jean Samples, parents, Donald and Lucy Samples, brothers, Charles Samples, James “Whistle” Samples, sister and brother-in-law, Mary and Roy Threntham.
He is survived by his sons, Brian Samples, Bobby (Lisa) Samples, Danny (Kathy) Webb, Donny Webb, sister-in-law, Betty Samples, nine grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren, also other family and friends,
Graveside services will be held 1 p.m. Saturday January 16, 2021 in Dunn Cemetery.
Per CDC guidelines please practice safe social distancing and masks are highly recommended.
Family and friends may sign the guest register on line at: www.manesfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home.