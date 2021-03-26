Wilma Harrison Williams, of Cosby, born July 8, 1933 passed away March 25, 2021.
She was preceded in death by her husband Charles Dibrell Williams, parents, Charles French and Glennie Kate Harrison.
She is survived by her son, Charles D. Williams, of Gatlinburg, daughters, Catherine (Dale) Allen of Cosby and Elizabeth Hall of Cosby, grandchildren, Sara Allen, Michael Allen, Landon (Hannah) Hall and Bradley (Tyleia) Hall, great-grandchildren, Aden Allen, Jackson Allen, and Nora Layne Hall, brother, Steve (Peggy) Harrison of Knoxville, also other family and friends.
There will be a private graveside service.
Family and friends may sign the guest register online at: www.manesfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home.