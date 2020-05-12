Bennie Ray Mitchell, age 76, of Newport, passed away Friday, May 8, 2020, at his home.
He was preceded in death by his parents Willie and Esther Mitchell, son Mike O’Connor, and brother Johnny.
He is survived by his wife Ila Burdell Mitchell, children: Elvis Ray, Donnie Ray, Benny Ray, Jr., Randy Johnny, Roger, Willie, Beattie, Billy Ray, Charlie Gene, Joseph, Sandra, Pamela Crystal, and Esther (Timothy); siblings: Randy, Charles, Billy, Mary, and Patricia, as well as several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A private graveside service will be held at Union Cemetery with Pastor Charles Mitchell officiating.
Family and friends may sign condolences online at www.brownfuneralhomenewport.com.
Brown Funeral Home is honored to serve the Mitchell family.
