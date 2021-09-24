Randall T. Leffler, age 73 of Newport, passed away Wednesday, September 22, 2021 at the Quillen VA Hospital in Mountain Home.
He was a proud veteran of the US Army, having served during the Vietnam War Era.
He was also an avid gunsmith and an accomplished artist.
He was preceded in death by his father, Ralph Howard Leffler.
Survivors include his mother and second father, Cora & Gene Napier; children, Randall (Sallie) Leffler & Tina (Freddy) Suggs; grandchildren, Mikaela & Maddie Suggs; siblings, Linda Kay & James Leffler; and dear friend, Paul Banks.
A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, September 29, 2021 at the Powell Valley Cemetery in Dryden, Virginia.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests making a donation to the veteran's charity of your choice.
Brown Funeral Home is honored to serve the Leffler family.