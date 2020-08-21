Marina Lee Ann Cureton age 27 went to her heavenly home on Tuesday, August 18, 2020.
Marina was a special gift delivered to her loving parents on April 23, 1993 . Marina was a 13 year student of Cosby School where she enjoyed playing basketball and cheerleading.
She graduated with honors in 2011.
Marina was truly beautiful inside and out.
She loved to participate in pageants, and she won most that she entered.
She was crowned Maid of Ramps 2010 and she was the reigning queen for several years.
She attended Walters State Community College where she graduated May 10, 2014 with an Associate’s Degree in Paralegal Studies.
Marina’s most valued accomplishment in life was the birth of her precious daughter, Chanlee Tiara Saylor, whom she loved with all of her heart.
Marina was preceded in death by her papaw Charles Cureton, Jr., uncle Timmy Lee Cureton, Great grandparents Mr. and Mrs. Ophas Bryant, Mr. and Mrs. Charles Cureton, Sr., and Estel Presnell.
She is loved and deeply missed by all the family she leaves behind, her parents Todd and Patsy Cureton, daughter Chanlee Tiara Saylor, brother Tanner (Patricia) Cureton, sister Megan (Bryan) Spencer, grandparents Wanda Cureton, Patricia and Donald Spurgeon, E. J. Green, and Vamila Harai, nieces and nephew Tabaya, Zayli, and Kolx Spencer, Payton Southerland and Abby Johnson, aunt Cindy Green, great uncle Randy Cureton, cousins Hannah (Shawn) Frazier, Emily Green, Brandon Lawson, Amy Strange, Wendy Reed, special cousin whom she loved to laugh with Tila (Jacob) Baker and a host of extended family and friends.
A special thank you to First Call EMS, Newport Medical center ER Staff and Dr. Diaz.
Marina had a smile that could brighten any room, may she shine on forever by the Lord’s side.
Graveside services will be held 11 a.m. Saturday August 22, 2020 at Union cemetery.
Entombment will follow in the Union Cemetery mausoleum.
Family and friends dropped by Manes Funeral Home Friday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Please practice safe social distancing and masks are highly recommended.
