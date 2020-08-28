Sally Ann Price, age 65, of Newport, passed away Sunday, August 23, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Swan and Sue Davis, brother, Everett Davis, and sister, Mary Davis.
She is survived by her son, Swan (Krystal) Price, brother, Roscoe Davis, and sister, Nancy Davis.
Per her request, Ms. Price was cremated and there is no services planned.
Online condolences may be sent to www.brownfuneralhomenewport.com.
Brown Funeral Home is honored to assist the Price family with cremation arrangements.