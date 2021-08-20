Ricky Dale Marshall, age 62, of Newport, passed away in Vanderbilt Hospital in Nashville on August 17, 2021.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Okie Marshall, brothers Jimmy and Harold Marshall, step-children, Ted Black and Kenneth Black, step-grandchild Conard Black.
He is survived by his wife, Janice Marshall of Newport, stepson, David Black of Dandridge, sisters, Genetta Sturgill of Maryland, Donna Kay Gargiulo of Delaware, Sandra Hammond of NC, nephew, Martin Sturgill of Maryland, grandchildren, Zachary Black, Dillan Black, Izabelle Black, Genevieve Black, and Candice Black.
Funeral services will be held at noon on Tuesday, August 24, 2021, in Manes Funeral Home Chapel, with Manson Lee officiating.
Burial will follow the services in Union Cemetery.
Family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until noon on Tuesday prior to the funeral service.
