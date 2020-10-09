James Arlie Shelton, age 84 of Newport, passed away Monday, October 5, 2020. He was a veteran of the United States Army and having served during the Korean War.
He attended Lincoln Avenue Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his father and mother Paul and Kate Shelton; brother John Ray Shelton; and sister Barbara Poe.
He is survived by his wife Shirley Wood Shelton; sons David Shelton and Tommy Shelton; daughter Julie Shelton; sister Shirley Giles; granddaughter Katie Shelton; great-grandchildren Forrest Shoemaker and Travis Shoemaker; several nieces, nephews, cousins, and a host of friends.
Graveside Service was held at 1 p.m., Thursday, October 8, 2020 in Union Cemetery where Glen Bradley officiated.
Burial followed.
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home.