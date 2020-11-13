Mary Geraldine Hartsell departed her loving family on Friday, November 6, 2020.
Geraldine was born in Newport on May 14, 1941 to Ike and Addie May Black Coggins.
She grew up in the Ole Fifteen in Cocke County with her brothers and sisters: Zeta Coggins Rollins, Major Coggins, Juanita Coggins Ball, Fate Coggins, Zina Coggins Ganas, Donald Coggins, Serita Coggins Bible, Jeter Coggins, Shirley Coggins Goodnough, and J. Harold Coggins.
The family grew to include many brothers and sisters-in-law, and nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews.
Geraldine was a very wonderful mother to William David Hartsell (53) and Holli Hartsell Harbin (47). She was also blessed with two grandchildren she idolized: Logan Long and Peyton Harbin.
No services are planned due to COVID-19.
Per her request, Geraldine was cremated and her ashes will be spread over her parents’ graves.
