Shirley Hall Parton, age 73 of Newport, passed away peacefully on the morning of September 1, 2020. Her devoted husband of 40 years, Gene Parton, was by her side.
In her prime, Shirley worked for Sonoco Products in Newport for 28 years.
She had an infectious laugh, great sense of humor and she made friends wherever she went.
Shirley was blessed with a green thumb and could grow anything.
She was also a great cook and made the best buttermilk biscuits.
Shirley fiercely fought for what she believed in and she was a staunch advocate for her daughter LaRhonda Watts, whom she loved dearly.
Shirley was an animal lover too and during her life she had many cherished companion pets that she babied.
Always game for an adventure, Shirley has played the slots in Vegas, ridden the subways in New York City, and relaxed on the beach with her sister on their “girls only trips.”
Born the youngest of seven, Shirley was preceded in death by her parents Thomas and Annie Hall, her siblings Wanda Gosnell (Leonard Gosnell), Jo A. Self, Carolyn Ferguson (Paul Ferguson), Tootsie Moore (Love Moore), Audrey Burrell (Guy Burrell), and Paul Hall.
She is survived by her husband Gene Parton, daughter LaRhonda Watts, and her step-daughter Candance Parton.
She is also survived by her brother-in-law Keith Self and many nieces and nephews.
Graveside service was held at 11 a.m., Friday, September 4, 2020 at Union Cemetery with Rev. Billy Ball officiating.
Burial followed.
If you wish to commemorate Shirley’s life, in lieu of flowers, please plant something in your garden or yard in her memory.
