William Dean Valentine, age 53, of Cosby passed away Saturday, January 16, 2021.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Carla Valentine; father, Walter Valentine; brother, Daryl Webb.
He is survived by his daughter, Taylor (Chris) Naillon; mother, Gona Faye Webb; step-father, Eddie Jenkins; sisters, Darlene, Jenkins, Gina Webb, Ginger valentine; uncle, Eulas Webb; granddaughters, Willow and Shelby Naillon; nephews, Drew Abbott and Riley Webb; along with other family members and friends.
No Services are planned at this time.
Arrangements by Stetzer-Bales Funeral Home.