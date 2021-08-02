Laura Elizabeth Ford Raines, age 78, of Cosby, passed away Sunday, August 1, 2021.
She was preceded in death by her husband Earl Raines, parents, Ralph and Sadie Ford, infant sister, Mary, grandson, Jeremiah Banks and son-in-law, L.D. Banks.
She is survived by her sons, Kenneth (Milli) Ford, of Newport, Jeff Ford of Greenville, SC, daughters, Norma Banks, Angie Ford Ball (Chris) all of Cosby, grandchildren, Brandy Ford, Kendra Ford, Shena Banks, and Dana Norris, great-grandchildren, Braylee Ford, Jordan Norris and Jacob Norris, also other family and friends.
Graveside services will be held 10 a.m. Wednesday, August 4, 2021 in Union Cemetery, with Rev. Mike Hensley officiating.
Family and friends may sign the guest register on line at: www.manesfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home.