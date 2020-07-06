Charlene Cox age 67 of Seymour, TN passed away on July 4, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her parents Charles and Maloy Proffitt Allen.
Charlene is survived by her husband William H. (Bill) Cox of Seymour, son Michael Jason Freeman, grandson Chase (Sarah), great grandchild Harper, granddaughter McKenzie, grandsons Gage, and Cole, granddaughter Haven, sister Kimberly Allen, also survived by her many cousins, other family and a host of very dear friends.
Graveside services will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday July 8, 2020 in Allen Cemetery with Daniel Bell officiating.
Family and friends may drop by and sign the guest register from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home or on-line at: www.manesfuneralhome.com.
Private family only time is between 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Please observe safe social distancing and it is recommended that masks be worn.
