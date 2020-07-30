Vivian Laws Wood Taylor, “Buddy,” went to her Heavenly home on Sunday, July 26, 2020, but we know her eyes were wide open in amazement and she could see as she entered the Gates of Heaven. We would love to have seen the smile on her face when she saw Jesus, Pops (Carroll D.), son Roger, and all of her loved ones that arrived before her.
Buddy was an amazing wife, mother, grandmother, friend, and most of all, Woman of God and prayer warrior. She really missed being able to read her Bible, but she could quote more Scripture than most pastors. We rejoice that she is hearing the Scripture first-hand from Jesus today.
Buddy was a resident of Knoxville, formerly of Newport, and ran the diner in Newport Drug for years. She was also an excellent seamstress. She was a member of New Hope Church of Kodak.
In addition to Pops and Roger, she was also preceded in death by her brothers Gene (Inez) and Jack Laws, and her sister and brother-in-law Allene and Charles Mathis.
She is survived by Ron (Mary) Wood; daughter-in-law Gail Wood; grandchildren Miranda Gillam, Jason Wood, Darby Wood Hutchinson, Tami Price, and Billy Major; great-grandchildren Tyler Quisenberry, Lexi Wood, and Peyton and Reagen Price; two great-great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews and a host of other family including special friend Laura Jackson.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date.
Arrangements entrusted to Mayes Mortuary, www.mayesmortuary.com, of Morristown.