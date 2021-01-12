Jack Allen, age 83, passed away on December 28, 2020.
He was born in Asheville, NC then moved when he was young to Newport News, VA, where he was a long time member of Huntington Mennonite Church.
He spent the last 20 years of his life living his dream on top of a mountain in Del Rio, TN.
He worked as a salesman for Sears and Roebuck and retired after 38 years.
Jack always has a smile on his face and never met a stranger.
Jack spent his time giving back to his community. Jack was a friend to all he met.
He loved the Lord and he loved life.
Jack’s faith brought him comfort and joy.
He was a member of Del Rio First Church of God where he taught Sunday school and loved to share his music.
He played guitar, mandolin and banjo and taught lessons to those who shared his interest.
Jack was a loving man and will be missed by all.
He is survived by his wife Sharon Allen, sons, Jack Allen (Dianna), Raymond Allen (Cheryl), Doug Allen and David Allen (Jennifer).
He is also survived by his brothers William Allen (Barbara), John Allen (Nancy), twin brother Joe Allen (Ruth) and sister Vivian Canada. And a host of other family and friends.
No memorial events are scheduled at this time.