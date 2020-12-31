Ms. Kathie Jean Miller, age 67, of Newport, passed away, Tuesday, December 29, 2020 at Newport Medical Center.
She was a member of Wesley’s Chapel United Methodist Church in Dandridge.
She was preceded in death by her parents Wendell and Lois Miller; sister Shirley and brothers Butch and Gary.
Survivors include her sister Diane; brothers Steve, Jerry, Roger and Roy; a niece who she cared for as a daughter Kathy Lee and special niece Zoe; special nephew Shane and aunt Faye. Additional survivors include several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
May Kathie’s passing be a reminder to us that life is fleeting. At every opportunity, spend quality time with family and friends. They’re really all we have. Kathie’s request was to not have a service or spend money on flowers. She asked that you spend your time and resources with your family and friends.
And yes, wear a mask for your safety and the safety of others.
Cremation arrangements entrusted to Costner-Maloy