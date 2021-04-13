Boyd Gene McGaha, age 89, of Newport, passed away Friday, April 9, 2021.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Joyce McGaha, granddaughter, Brooke Hartsell, parents, Roe and Connie McGaha, brothers, Roe McGaha, Jr, James McGaha, Johnny McGaha and Jerry McGaha, sister, Mary June Trentham, son-in-law, Don Payne.
He is survived by his wife, Edna McGaha of Newport, sons, Daniel (Stephanie) McGaha of Franklin, TN, Dennis Brooks of Knoxville, daughters, Yvonne Fleming of Newport, Janice (Jerry) Gentry Barnes of Cosby, brother, Ezell McGaha of Dandridge, grandchildren, Aidan McGaha, Madeline McGaha, Kelsey Gentry (Nate) Watts, of Fountain Colorado, Delaney Gentry of Knoxville, Jennifer Velez (Jody) of Newport, great-grandchildren, Gentry Watts, Hannah Hartsell, Sara and Scott Velez, Joann Brooks, sister-in-law, Stella Gail McGaha of Newport, special friends, Toby and Barbara Williams, also other family and friends.
Graveside services were held at 1 p.m. Monday, April 12, 2021 in Stokelys Chapel Baptist Church Cemetery, where Rev. Shannon Coleman officiated.
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home.