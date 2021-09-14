Leonard “Buddy” Lewis, age 73, of Newport, passed away Saturday, July 31, 2021.
He was preceded in death by his parent, Maynard and Bonnie Lewis and brother, Bobby Lewis.
He is serviced by his brother, Ronnie (Margaret) Lewis of Newport, sisters, Eva (R.V.) Maynard of Parrottsville and Evelyn Lewis of Cosby, also several nieces, nephews, other family and friends.
Leonard will be cremated per his request.
Family and friends may sign the guest register online at: www.manesfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home.