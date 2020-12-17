On Sunday, December 6, 2020, Patricia Ann “Trish” Rone, loving mother of three, passed away at the age of 59.
She was born on December 24, 1960 in Cocke County.
She pursued careers in all things culinary starting at the age of 13 and opened her own restaurant in 2012.
Trish also devoted her life to raising her three sons.
Her passion for motherhood and cooking was only outweighed by her love for our Lord and Savior.
She was known for her kind heart and compassionate spirit.
Trish was preceded in death by her granddaughter, Blakeleigh Rone.
She is survived by her father J. D. (Lou) Wilson, mother June Webb, her three sons, Kelvin (Danielle), Justin (Hope), and Dylan, her sisters, Sandra (Conley) Raines, Peggy (Ike) Brandon, and Pat Franklin, her brothers, Wayne (Terry) Webb, and Wally (Ollie) Webb. Her grandchildren, Mason, Dashaun, Charity, Maximus, and Drayden and loving nieces, nephews, cousins, and family and friends.
A memorial service will be held 2 p.m. January 3, 2021 at The Chapel of Wafloy Mountain Village in Gatlinburg.
In lieu of flowers, for anyone that feels led to make donations or volunteer work can be done in her honor at Crossroads Community Church in Newport, Corryton Church, or Wafloy Mountain Village.
Special thanks to Amedisys Hospice.
Alder Funeral Home in charge of the arrangements.