Lisa Michelle Bowman, age 43 of Newport, passed away Saturday, February 6, 2021 at her home.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Audie and Walton Counts and her brother, Steven Counts.
Survivors include her husband, Jeremy Bowman; children, Christian Counts, Tyler Boyle, Jack Bowman, and Nolan Bowman; sister, Linda Sue (Allen) O’Cain; niece, Kayla Heaton; nephews, Noah O’Cain and Austin (Victoria) Hutchison; former husband, George Boyle; father-in-law, Roger Wren; mother-in-law, Marcena Bowman; special friends, Beth Thomason Simmons and Carrie DeZearn Leeper.
The family will be having a memorial service 2 p.m. Saturday, February 13, 2021 at Lisa’s home 160 Clevenger Cut Off Rd., Newport, TN 37821.
Arrangements by Alder Funeral Home.