Janella McGaha Phillips, age 79 of Maryville, passed away peacefully at Blount Memorial Hospital Tuesday, October 5, 2021.
She was retired from Schlegel/BTR Sealing Systems.
Janella enjoyed Maryville High School and The University of Tennessee football.
She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and sister who is deeply missed by her family and friends.
Preceded in death by parents, Otha and Ollie McGaha; sisters, Geneva Huskey, Juanita Ball, Mattie Ann Orris; brothers, Clyde McGaha, James Wallace McGaha, Kenneth McGaha, E.L. McGaha.
Survived by husband, Clarence Phillips; sons, Mike (Suzanne), Tim (Wendy), Brian (Jayne), Ronnie (Cheryl); 7 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Joyce Denton; several nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, Memorial donations may be made to Alzheimer’s Tennessee at www.alztennessee.org.
The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. Monday, October 11, 2021 at Smith Trinity Chapel with the Funeral Service to follow at 7 p.m. with Pastor Billy McKee and Pastor Tom Hatley officiating.
Family and friends will assemble at 1 p.m. for Interment Tuesday, October 12, 2021 at Sherwood Memorial Gardens.
Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com