Jack D. Williamson (75) of Newport, passed away on September 29, 2021.
He was preceded in death by his wife Joyce Brooks Willliamson, parents Robert and Hazel Williamson, brothers; Robert Jr., Conard, and Donnie Williamson, sisters; Ruth Williamson, Margie Thornton, Francis Cooper, Barbara Heatherly, Carolyn Snapp, and Joyce McGaha.
Jack is survived by his companion of 15 years Felicia Grooms, stepchildren; Larry Brooks, Karen Bryant, and Linda Watts. Nieces and nephews; Bobby, Steve, Tyrone, Todd, Peachie, Tim, Yvonne, Janice, Dennis, Danny, and Lee. Sister-in-law; Betty Williamson and his fur baby Link. Special friends Phil Killion, Larry Roach, Jimmy Campbell, and Jason Witt.
The family will be a visitation of family and friends on Monday, October 4, 2021 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Resthaven Memorial Gardens Chapel Mausoleum.
Burial is scheduled for Tuesday, October 5, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Resthaven Memorial Gardens.
Family and friends may sign the online register at www.resthavenmemorialgardens.com.
