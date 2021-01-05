The Rev. Dr. Horace C. Brown, 79, of Newport, formerly of Monroe County, passed away Friday, January 1, 2021 at Newport Medical Center.
He was born January 13, 1941 in Sweetwater.
He was a graduate of Sweetwater High School, Hiwassee College, Carson Newman College and Lake Charles Seminary in Louisiana.
He had pastored 18 churches in South Carolina and throughout East Tennessee. He celebrated 61 years of ministry last October.
He was currently serving as Director of Missions ￼for the East Tennessee Baptist Association in Cocke County.
He had served on several committees with the Tennessee Baptist Mission Board. He was the former Director of the Chilhowee Baptist Center in Alcoa.
He taught in public schools for 30 plus years in Blount and Monroe Counties. He was formerly a law enforcement officer for the Town of Madisonville and Monroe County Sheriff’s Department.
He served 4 years in the U.S. Air Force and later the National Guard. Survivors: wife of 37 years, Pat Davis Brown; Daughters and son-in-law, Valeria and Clint Brown, Knoxville, Linda Brown Kiser, Vonore, Leandra Brown, Newport; Son and daughter-in-law, Nick and Heather Brown, of Madisonville; Grandchildren, Michaela Kiser and fiancé Mikey Stewart, of Vonore, Matthew and Amy Kiser, of Sweetwater, Hannah Brown, Logan Brown, of Knoxville, Austin and Aubrey Brown, of Madisonville; Great-grandchildren, Easton Stewart, of Vonore, Max Kiser, Abby Teague, of Sweetwater; Sister, Kathleen Bright; Brother, Dana Brown, both of Loudon; Numerous nieces and nephews; Sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Kathy and Lonnie Neely, of Greenback, Leon and Barbara Davis, of Dandridge, Lacy and Denese Davis, of Townsend. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Wanda Wilson Brown; parents, Edgar and Hettie Dotson Brown; sister, Margaret Senter; brother, Earl Brown; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Rev. Fred and Lillie Davis.
The family received friends from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday at Lincoln Avenue Baptist Church, Newport.
The funeral service will followed at 6 p.m. and was livestreamed at https://youtu.be/1qkWNWL8FEs.
Rev. Randy Forbes, Rev. James Suggs, Rev. Zane Stuart officiated.
Honorary pallbearers were the pastors of the East Tennessee Baptist Association.
The family received friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday at Biereley-Hale Funeral Home, Madisonville. The interment followed at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, New Macedonia Cemetery, Philadelphia with military honors.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Options Pregnancy Center (he served on the board of directors), Empower Cocke County, Feed My Sheep, Bread Basket, or any ministry of your choice.
Arrangements by Biereley-Hale Funeral Home, Madisonville.