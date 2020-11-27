Debbie Hannah, age 61, of Newport, passed away Wednesday, November 25, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Oatis and Flora Morefield, Warren and Elsie Hurley, sister, Donna Evans, aunt, Mary Lou Williams, mother-in-law, Ethel Mae Hannah.
She is survived by her husband, Farren Hannah, father, Gene Morefield of Newport, mother, Juanita Giles, of Parrottsville, son, Travis C. Hannah of Illinois, granddaughter, Mollie R. Hensley of Rogersville, sister, Denese (Jimmy) Mooneyham of Parrottsville, father-in-law, Harold (Gloria) Hannah, of Illinois, caretaker and family, Terri Robinson of Newport, also other family and friends.
Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, November 30, 2020 in Stokely’s Chapel Baptist Church Cemetery, Rev. Billy Williams, will be officiating, with burial immediately following the service.
Per CDC please practice safe social distancing and masks are recommended.
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home.