Roy Gene Sluder, 80, passed away on September 6, 2021, of cardiac arrest at Greeneville Community Hospital East in Greeneville, Tennessee.
He was born December 29, 1940, to the late Walter and Thelma Brown Sluder.
Roy graduated from Doak High School and attended Tusculum University.
He was a proud veteran of the U.S. Army serving during the Viet Nam era.
Roy worked as a designer at Bowser and as an engineer at MECO prior to opening and operating a machine shop and sawmill until his retirement in 2005.
He designed and patented several products thru his machine shop.
He was a Civil War buff and enjoyed touring many Civil War battlegrounds and attending Civil War reenactments.
Another interest was old time music and attending Fiddler’s Jamborees.
He was a man of strong principles who lived by the Golden Rule and believed your word was your bond.
Roy was also preceded in death by a sister: Carolyn Sluder; grandparents: Arthur and Dessie Brown and Bruce and Ninnie Sluder; father-in-law and mother-in-law: Jerry and Elsie Wilds; sisters-in-law: Winnie Wilds and Angela Wilds; brother-in-law: George White.
Left to cherish his memory are his devoted wife of 47 years: Yvonne Wilds Sluder; brother: Danny “Satch” Sluder and wife Dinah; brother-in-law: Parker Wilds and wife Nanette; sister-in-law: Bureda White; nieces: Logan Sluder Daly and husband Tim, and Emily White Ellison; nephews: Dustin Wilds and wife Letisha, Dennis Wilds and wife Sierra, and John White and wife Leslie; great nephews: Evan Ellison, Emerson Ellison, Elijah Wilds, Ethan Wilds, Hayden Smith, and Justin White; great nieces: Emma Wilds, Shawna Smith, and Olivia White; special cousin: Karen Lilley; and a host of friends and neighbors.
Jeffers Mortuary handled the viewing on Thursday, September 9, 2021 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Jeffers Mortuary Downtown.
Services were held on Friday, September 10, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Fairview Cumberland Presbyterian Church on Snapps Ferry Road.
Burial followed at Fairview Cumberland Presbyterian Cemetery.
Services were performed by Rev. Dustin Wilds and John White.
Pallbearers were: Danny “Satch” Sluder, Parker Wilds, Dennis Wilds, John White, Elijah Wilds, and Ethan Wilds.
Honorary pallbearers were: Logan Daly, Tim Daly, Emily Ellison, Emerson Ellison, Evan Ellison, Emma Wilds, Hayden Smith, Shawna Smith, Justin White, and Olivia White.