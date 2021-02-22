Katherine C. Dickson, known by her friends and family as “Miss Kitty” passed on February 17th, 2021 at the age of 88, due to complications of COVID19.
Katherine was born in Crewe, Virginia to Wesley F. Cummins, Sr. and Willa Mae (Foote) Cummins.
As a military daughter, she moved throughout the United States with her family where they finally settled in Tampa, Florida where Lt. Col. Cummins retired.
Katherine graduated from Touro Infirmacy School of Nursing/Tulane University (New Orleans, LA), and worked as a Registered Nurse for 16 years.
When she moved back to the Tampa Bay area, she met and married John (Jack) Dickson and together they raised a “blended” family.
Katherine worked as teacher’s aide for 6 years, but when the children grew up and left home, she worked as a Docent in a Living History Museum (“Cracker County”) where she educated school children and visitors on what it was like to live in South Florida during the turn of the century.
She and Jack were members of the Riverview United Methodist Church where they enjoyed many long-term friends.
After the death of her husband, she moved to this area with her daughter Debbie and family.
Here she was a member of the Parrottsville United Methodist Church, and a giving member of the community.
“Miss Kitty” never failed to offer a smile and kind word to anyone she met.
Whether she knew you for years or minutes- you were always treated as a life-long friend.
Katherine is preceded in death by her husband, Jack; and two stepsons, Patrick and Michael Dickson, two brothers Wes Cummins and Archer Cummins.
She is survived by daughter, Debbie Dickson Boudreau (Mark) and son Wesley Dickson (Nancy), sister-in-law Ruth Cummins, and daughter-in-law Linda Dickson, nine Grandchildren and thirteen Great-grandchildren.
She will be laid to rest at the Bushnell National Cemetery in Florida at a future date.
In lieu of a local ceremony or flowers, the family asks that random acts of kindness be done with a smile, and in memory of Kitty Dickson – the kindest person we’ve ever been blessed to know.