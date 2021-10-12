Inga Henderson, age 51 of Del Rio, passed away on October 4, 2021.
She was preceded in death by her husband Gary Dale Henderson, daughter Sessalee Brooke Henderson; mother Reva Sparks; grandparents, Johnny and Trudy Shelton, Talbert and Beatrice Sparks.
She is survived by her son Lucas (Devin) Henderson, daughter Marissa (BJ) Woody, father Benny Sparks, brother, Craig Sparks, sister Darla (Jeff) Dunn, Wendy Sparks, grandchildren Arabella Henderson, Hunter Woody and Abram Woody, special companion Precious, also several nieces, nephews and a host of friends.
Funeral services will be held 7 p.m. Friday, October 15, 2021 in Manes Funeral Home Chapel, with Steve Blanchard officiating.
Burial will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, October 16, 2021 in Piney Grove Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday at Manes Funeral Home prior to the funeral service.
Family and friends may sign online at: www.manesfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home.