Vida Ruth Ball, age 75 of Sevierville, TN went to her heavenly home on Wednesday, September 16, 2020, to be reunited with her husband, son, brothers and sisters.
Vida was a devoted Christian, and a wonderful mother and grandmother. She had overcome many obstacles in her life and always praised the Lord thru every storm.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband Donald Ball, cherished son Sammy Ball, sisters Bonnie and Doris and brothers J.C., Gary and Stanley. Vida is survived by her sons Ricky Ball (Tracy) and Freddie Ball; granddaughters Casey Smith (Thomas), Jennifer Ball, Julia Ball, Amanda Mathis; great-grandchildren Landon, Mason, Alexis, Harleigh, Olivia and Sheridan, sister Freda Ball (Cleo), brother Rudolph McCoig (Ruby); as well as many nieces and nephews, and great nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Atchley Funeral Home to benefit the family.
Although there will not be a receiving line, friends may pay their respects from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at Atchley Funeral Home, Sevierville.
Family and friends will meet at 11 a.m. Monday in Burchfiel Memorial Cemetery for graveside service and interment.
Rev. Danny Sutton will officiate.
