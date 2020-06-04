Laurie Kay Gresham (Sprouse), age 63, of Newport, passed away Sunday, May 31, 2020, at Tennova Health Care Turkey Creek following a massive heart attack. She was surrounded by her family.
She was born and reared in Bridgeton, New Jersey. She received an associate degree as a paralegal; however, she chose to be a homemaker caring for her grandchildren, Austin Gresham of Newport and Taleah Dalton of Newport.
She was preceded in death by her son Adam Hild, brother Scott Walker, mother Kay Walker, and previous husband William Buddy Sprouse.
She is also survived by her daughters Allison Hild (Dale) Daniels of Del Rio, Stephanie Gresham (Tyler) of Tazewell, and Danielle Gresham (Dalton) of Newport; step-children: Shannon Sprouse (James) Sims and family and Brandee Sprouse (Jake) Woods and family; and many friends and other family members whose lives she touched, including Sharon Pack, Arthur Holt, Brandon and Vicki Dunn, and Scott Davis.
Visitation will be from 4:00–7:00 p.m. Sunday, June 7, 2020, at Manes Funeral Home.
Family and friends may sign the guest register online at www.manesfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home.
