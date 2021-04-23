Mrs. Mary Lou Smith, age 91, of Newport passed away Thursday evening, April 22, 2021 at Newport Convalescent Center.
She was a member of Cosby Missionary Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband John L. Smith; sons Johnny and Tony; parents Oscar and Ola Lane; brothers Edward, Tom, Raymond, Leroy and Charlie; sisters Maggie, Ester, Elizabeth, Edith, Margie and Betty Jo.
Survivors include several nieces and nephews.
The family extends a special “Thank You” to the Staff of Smoky Mountain Home Health, Staff of Tennova Convalescent Center and Dr. Williams.
Family and friends will meet at 9:45 a.m. Monday, April 26, 2021 at Union Cemetery for the 10 a.m. graveside service with Pastor Cleo Williamson officiating.
