Carroll Webb, age 71, of Newport, went to be with the Lord on, Thursday, February 25, 2021.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James Eli and Mary Allice Webb, brothers, Lee Webb, Edd Webb, Luther Webb, Willie Webb, sisters, Martha Brown and Virginia Jenkins.
He is survived by his wife, Margaret Webb, son, Daniel Valentine (Crystal), Ezekial Webb (Mamie), David Webb, daughters, April Goodman (Todd), Amy Webb (Matthew Wright), Renee Barnett (John), Mary Deaton (Raymond), Janice Gorrell (Carroll), special grandson, Casey Valentine, fifteen other grandchildren, fourteen great-grandchildren, special friends, April Wines, Tommy and Robin Barnes (Liza), Marvin Shelton, Alan Northern, Eddie and JoAnn McKinney and the Ford Place Gang.
Special thank you to Smoky Mountain Home Health and Hospice and Tuan Fine.
Funeral services will be held 7 p.m. Saturday, February 27, 2021 in Manes Funeral Home Chapel, with David Grindstaff and Frank Davis officiating.
Burial will be held 2 p.m. Sunday, February 28 in Union Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday at Manes Funeral Home prior to the funeral service.
Family and friends may sign the guest register on line at: www.manesfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home.