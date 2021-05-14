Today our hearts are heavy and our eyes are filled with tears at the loss of our loved one Freddy Michael Vess, also called Mike and Uncle “E”.
He lost the hardest fight of his 63 years to cancer at home with his family by his side.
Mike enjoyed life to the fullest and loved his family.
He was such a talented musician especially as a drummer he was also an amazing artist and cook.
His favorite food was spaghetti prepared by his wife Laurene.
Mike also had a love for motorcycles and a love and respect for his Martial Arts, where he held a black belt.
After high school Mike joined the Navy and was on the USS Compass Island.
After his time in the Navy he returned home to Newport to family.
Mike held several jobs throughout the years as a cook in several restaurants.
A few years later he moved to Gatlinburg to join family and was employed by the City of Gatlinburg and also played in a Southern Rock band.
Mike loved his family and was always there with a helping hand, he will be missed so much. He was one of a kind!
Mike is survived by his loyal wife Laurene Bracken-Vess, Daughter- Cailin (John) and 6 week old granddaughter Freya Rose, Son- Christopher, Sister- Debbie Vess Marine, Nephew- Felix (Tonya),great nieces- Katie, Chelsie, Niece- Rebecca (Brad), great nieces- Bradlynn, Breeza, Brisslee, Aunt- Linda (Dot Jr), cousins Ricky, Randy, Aunt- Diane (Doyle), cousins Ginger, Emma and special cousin Donnie and numerous others.
Mike was preceded in death by his parents Fred & Dorothy Vess, grandparents Jetta B (Cecil) and Nola (G.W.)
A very special thank you to Amedisys, you all were Angels sent to us.
Also, friends and family, Manes Funeral Home, Longs Crematorium, and the American Legion Post #104 in Sevierville, you all helped in ways that words can’t describe.
A celebration of Mike’s life and love will be on Sunday, May 16, 2021 at the American Legion building post #104 at 403 W. Main St Sevierville, TN at 2 p.m. with Military Honors.
A memorial service will be held in Newport at a later date.
In lieu of flowers a donation can be made to the family for final expenses. GoFundMe account is gofundme.com/freddy-vess