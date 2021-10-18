John Miller, age 85 of Parrottsville, passed away Sunday, October 17, 2021.
He is survived by his son Chris (Rebecca) Miller of Newport, daughters Elaine Conard of New Market, Gail Holder of Cosby, Adalle Sutton of Newport, and Ginger Miller of Parrottsville, companion Martha Jenkins of Parrottsville, and several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and other family and friends.
Graveside Service will be at 11 a.m., Wednesday, October 19, 2021 in the Proffitt Cemetery. Burial will follow.
Please follow safe social distancing and face mask are highly recommended.
